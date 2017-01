Winter is here, and it’s the perfect time to hit the slopes! Tune in to Damon Scott to win a pair of lift tickets Ski Sundown all this week!

Damon Scott and the 96.5TI-Ski team want to help, by giving you the chance to score lift tickets to Ski Sundown all this week!

Listen for your chance to call-in every day this week with Damon Scott. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of lift tickets to Ski Sundown!