Lady Gaga’s Sister Suggested Starting Halftime Show on the Roof

By Tim Staskiewicz, MIX 104.1, Boston

It’s one week from showtime at Super Bowl LI in Houston, where the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will battle for the NFL championship at NRG Stadium, and where Lady Gaga will perform what is rumored to be the most expensive halftime show in history.

The Mother Monster joined Radio.com affiliate Mix 104.1 morning hosts Karson & Kennedy this morning [January 30] to chat about her upcoming performance at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show in the first place.

“There’s a lengthy process to go through, meeting with the NFL and sort of applying and discussing what you would do in the first place. I think that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on our ideas and what we want to do,” Gaga said to the show’s hosts, Karson, Kennedy, and Salt.

“They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They’ve been super supportive. They’ve been there every day at the rehearsal space with us, cheering me on as we rehearse.”

Gaga credits her shrouded Super Bowl halftime plans to her “Wonderful friends that are incredibly creative and talented.”

“I’ve been working with them for a really long time – we just got tattoos that say ‘Haus’ – we call ourselves ‘Haus of Gaga,’ we work together and we’ve been working together for a long time,” said Gaga.

Putting together a production as large-scale and world-class as the Super Bowl Halftime Show can be daunting, but Gaga explained it’s actually quite simple once you break it down.

“We sit down and talk about what we want to say to the world and what we want the world to feel that day and say to each other,” Gaga explained. “We talk a lot about the tremendous honor that it is to have that kind of a voice. We ruminate with everyone’s ideas and then we put the best ones together.”

While Gaga was very tight-lipped about specifics surrounding the performance, she did confirm that it was her sister, Natali, who came up with the idea to start the show on the roof of NRG Stadium, saying Natali started the discussions: “I know, let’s suspend you in the air!”

Gaga also wouldn’t reveal what Tony Bennett’s role in the performance would be: “I don’t want to say anything or give away specifically about what you will see during the halftime show because I don’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else.”

“I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic and Tony is the best there is, and if he was in it, it would be fantastic!”

