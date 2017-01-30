Justin Bieber Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking at NHL All-Star Game

By Amanda Wicks
Canadian export Justin Bieber showed off his hockey skills at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Saturday (January 28th).
He may have taken a few licks, courtesy of Arizona Coyotes’ defenceman Chris Pronger, but Bieber also managed to score a goal and stay on his feet throughout the game. Of course, he’s no stranger to the ice. Before he became a pop star sensation, Bieber grew up playing hockey.
But all in all, Bieber seems to have enjoyed his time at the event. The NHL shared a picture of Bieber donning the All-Star Celebrity Shootout jersey, and quoted him as saying, “This is one of the highlights of my life. For real.”
.@justinbieber, meet Chris Pronger. #NHLAllStar https://t.co/TikM9cko5x—
St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 28, 2017
AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: https://t.co/hhykeHh5Oh—
Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017
Justin Bieber with some nice hockey moves. #NHLAllStar @justinbieber https://t.co/NszOPdRW2U—
STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) January 28, 2017
"This is one of the highlights of my life. For real." - @justinbieber https://t.co/rYGHl4kdJp—
(@NHL) January 28, 2017
He's been playing hockey since he was a kid, so this was a huge deal for him today 🍁 #TeamGretzky #NHLAllStar https://t.co/tTw99YCmwk—
Justin Bieber Babes (@belieberbabes) January 28, 2017
