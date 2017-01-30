Justin Bieber Takes a Licking, Keeps on Ticking at NHL All-Star Game

By Amanda Wicks

Canadian export Justin Bieber showed off his hockey skills at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Saturday (January 28th).

Related: Justin Bieber’s 5 Best Beefs

He may have taken a few licks, courtesy of Arizona Coyotes’ defenceman Chris Pronger, but Bieber also managed to score a goal and stay on his feet throughout the game. Of course, he’s no stranger to the ice. Before he became a pop star sensation, Bieber grew up playing hockey.

But all in all, Bieber seems to have enjoyed his time at the event. The NHL shared a picture of Bieber donning the All-Star Celebrity Shootout jersey, and quoted him as saying, “This is one of the highlights of my life. For real.”

AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: https://t.co/hhykeHh5Oh —

Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017

"This is one of the highlights of my life. For real." - @justinbieber https://t.co/rYGHl4kdJp —

(@NHL) January 28, 2017