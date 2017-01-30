Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017 5:29 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

SAG Awards happened last night – check out what the stars were wearing! Nicole Kidman’s dress gets my vote for one the worst dressed! Winona Ryder’s reaction onstage had everyone talking too… here are the winners:

FILM
Cast in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures

Female Actor in a Leading Role:  Emma Stone, La La Land 

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, Fences  

Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, Fences 

Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight  

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Movie: Hacksaw Ridge 

TELEVISION
Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Male Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston, All the Way 

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep 

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless  

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange is the New Black   

Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown  

Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown  

Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things  

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series: Game of Thrones  

Here are some behind-the-scenes highlights and after parties!

 

(Photo: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey hosted the Miss Universe Pageant last night and he didn’t mess up this year. 24-year-old dental surgery student Iris Mittenaere from France won the title. It was down between  Colombia and Haiti in the final three.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore was buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, CT yesterday and her funeral was closed to the public.  Friends like Bernadette Peters were at the service and reports are that the family purchased 12 plots in the cemetery.

(Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

(Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson has landed her first acting job on Lee Daniels’ Star – it’s an Empire spin-off and she’s already in Atlanta filming.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Antonio Banderas was hospitalized in the U.K. earlier this month after suffering chest pains while exercising but he was discharged on the same day and says he’s ok.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

 

Katy Perry is getting ready to release her new shoe line and unlike Jennifer Lopez’s, we can afford it.  Her prices range from $59 to $299.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian will never get the jewelry that was stolen from her in Paris.  One of the thieves in the October robbery confessed everything but the ring was melted down … because the robbers felt they’d be caught trying to sell the pieces.  And the ring? It went almost immediately to the Belgium black market.

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

 

The Voice has been wanted to get Celine Dion on the show but as a judge for years. She finally agreed to be a coach since it’s only 2 days of filming.  She’ll be on team Gwen. Luke Bryan on Blake’s team, John Legend on Adam’s team and DJ Khaled on Alicia’s team.

 

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Brown isn’t allowing any of his friends drive his cars anymore after one of them totaled his  $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador. The “friend” told Chris he was not under the influence, he just lost control.

(Andrew Toth/Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

(Andrew Toth/Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are spending some time in Italy and they made their relationship Instagram official! Check out some photos!

Mischa Barton (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Mischa Barton (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

 

Former star of The O.C. Mischa Barton was hospitalized after bizarre behavior the morning after she celebrated her birthday with friends. She is now saying that she was drugged – someone put GHB in her drink at some point.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

Weekend box office:

  1. Split $26.2 million
  2. A Dog’s Purpose $18.3 million
  3. Hidden Figures $14 million

 

 

 

