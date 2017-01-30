Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 30, 2017

SAG Awards happened last night – check out what the stars were wearing! Nicole Kidman’s dress gets my vote for one the worst dressed! Winona Ryder’s reaction onstage had everyone talking too… here are the winners:

FILM

Cast in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone, La La Land

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington, Fences

Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis, Fences

Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Movie: Hacksaw Ridge

TELEVISION

Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Male Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, Shameless

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange is the New Black

Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, The Crown

Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series: Game of Thrones

Here are some behind-the-scenes highlights and after parties!

Steve Harvey hosted the Miss Universe Pageant last night and he didn’t mess up this year. 24-year-old dental surgery student Iris Mittenaere from France won the title. It was down between Colombia and Haiti in the final three.

Mary Tyler Moore was buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, CT yesterday and her funeral was closed to the public. Friends like Bernadette Peters were at the service and reports are that the family purchased 12 plots in the cemetery.

Paris Jackson has landed her first acting job on Lee Daniels’ Star – it’s an Empire spin-off and she’s already in Atlanta filming.

Antonio Banderas was hospitalized in the U.K. earlier this month after suffering chest pains while exercising but he was discharged on the same day and says he’s ok.

Katy Perry is getting ready to release her new shoe line and unlike Jennifer Lopez’s, we can afford it. Her prices range from $59 to $299.

Kim Kardashian will never get the jewelry that was stolen from her in Paris. One of the thieves in the October robbery confessed everything but the ring was melted down … because the robbers felt they’d be caught trying to sell the pieces. And the ring? It went almost immediately to the Belgium black market.

The Voice has been wanted to get Celine Dion on the show but as a judge for years. She finally agreed to be a coach since it’s only 2 days of filming. She’ll be on team Gwen. Luke Bryan on Blake’s team, John Legend on Adam’s team and DJ Khaled on Alicia’s team.

Chris Brown isn’t allowing any of his friends drive his cars anymore after one of them totaled his $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador. The “friend” told Chris he was not under the influence, he just lost control.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are spending some time in Italy and they made their relationship Instagram official! Check out some photos!

Former star of The O.C. Mischa Barton was hospitalized after bizarre behavior the morning after she celebrated her birthday with friends. She is now saying that she was drugged – someone put GHB in her drink at some point.

Weekend box office: