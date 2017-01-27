Train’s Pat Monahan: Chocolate and Wine Slushies! Oh, and New Music!

Amid a crazy promotional schedule of talk shows, release parties, and flights to London and Australia, Pat Monahan of Train took a few minutes to talk to Gina J about their new album ‘A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat,’ which arrived today.

The album’s lead single, ‘Play That Song’–which samples the ubiquitous tune we all learned to play on the piano when we were ten–was inspired by Pat’s first visit to a club when he was a young adult.

“There was a feeling of watching the girls, all dolled up, waiting for their favorite song to come on. I went back a year later and it was the same group of girls, they were just waiting for a different song! It’s kinda like, ‘DJ, Play that song for [******] sake!'”

The single, currently in the iTunes Top 10 alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, plays into the album’s fun kind of vibe.

“There’s one ballad at the end to remind people that I’m a softie at heart, but for the most part, it’s a very upbeat, ‘get a bottle of wine and be with your favorite person on a boat’ kind of record.

And the multi-year All-Star Christmas Concert alums will be on a boat very soon! Train’s [sold out!] 4th Annual ‘Sail Across the Sun‘ fan cruise sets sail in mid-February.

Something new that fans can look forward to aboard the ship?

“We’ll be introducing the wine slushie with our own Save Me, San Francisco wine. One will be the Marry Me Rosé with a berry juice blend and the other will be a peach cranberry blend with our [Bulletproof Picasso] Sauvignon Blanc,” Pat says.

The band has also introduced their own custom line of another favorite treat!

“I like chocolate a little bit too much, but the people at the San Francisco Chocolate Company make some of the finest chocolate I’ve ever had, it’s tremendous. And it all benefits a San Francisco charity called Family House, which helps sick children and families survive in one of the most expensive cities while being treated at UCSF Hospital.”

You can certainly procure these treats online, but Pat says some stores may carry them as well. “You should be able to find something in the Hartford area for sure.”

And you can find Train not far from Hartford as they return to Connecticut on June 13th at Mohegan Sun with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield.

-by Lisa Gold

Watch Train’s ‘Play That Song’ video:

Follow Train on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Follow 96.5 TIC on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Follow Gina J on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!