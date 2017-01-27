Tickets On The :20s Winning Weekend: DNCE OR Lukas Graham

January 27, 2017 10:00 AM

It’s another #TicketsOnThe20s Winning Weekend! All this weekend 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Lukas Graham… OR DNCE!

Two of the most exciting tours of 2017 are hitting The Dome at Oakdale Theater and we’re giving you the chance to win tickets!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour on Saturday from 9:20am to 6:20pm, and Sunday from 12:20pm to 6:20pm. 

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to Lukas Graham LIVE at The Dome at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on February 1st or DNCE at The Dome at the Toyota Oakdale Theater February 9th.  See the full ticket giveaway schedule below:

Saturday

  • 9:20a- Lukas Graham
  • 10:20a- DNC
  • 11:20a- Lukas Graham
  • 12:20p- DNCE
  • 1:20p- Lukas Graham
  • 2:20p- DNCE
  • 3:20p- Lukas Graham
  • 4:20p- DNCE
  • 5:20p- Lukas Graham
  • 6:20p- DNCE

Sunday

  • 12:20p- Lukas Graham
  • 1:20p- DNCE
  • 2:20p- Lukas Graham
  • 3:20p- DNCE
  • 4:20p- Lukas Graham
  • 5:20p- DNCE
  • 6:20p- Lukas Graham
