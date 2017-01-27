Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 27, 2017

What’s going on with Mischa Barton? And President Trump complains again, but at least it wasn’t on Twitter this time. Find out what triggered him this time in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Mischa Barton was hospitalized yesterday when friends and neighbors witnessed some bizarre behavior. She was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering… and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” She was only wearing a dress shirt and tie at the time. She was voluntarily transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Things are not looking good for Robin Thicke… a judge issued an order prohibiting him from having contact with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, and his son. According to the order, obtained by TMZ, there is a specific finding by the judge that Robin Thicke “has a history of domestic violence.” Paula Patton has sworn to a judge that Robin Thicke beat her during their marriage. She also claims Robin had a serious cocaine problem. A source close to Robin scoffs at Paula’s allegations, telling TMZ, “If these multi-year-old allegations were true, why is she only raising them now in the midst of a custody dispute where she’s the only one violating the judge by denying Robin access to the boy?” But DCFS is investigating Paula for emotional abuse.

Real Housewives fans… Heather Dubrow is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it’s being said Meghan King Edmonds is too! Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador will stay on.

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night is a flop. Insiders are claiming that the movie has resulted in a 75 million dollar loss for Warner Brothers. This would make Ben’s second big flop of 2016… Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has an impressive 8 Razzie Award nominations… including worst picture.

President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday, (Jan. 26) and he called Madonna disgusting for her recent comments about the White House. During the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Madonna said, “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” She later said her comments were taken out of context. But Trump didn’t accept her apology. “Honestly, she’s disgusting,” he told Hannity. “I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

Additionally, he commented on the Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich’s tweet aimed at his son 10-year-old son Barron Trump, suggesting that he will be a “homeschool shooter.” “It’s a failing show, and Alec Baldwin’s a disaster,” Trump said. “But for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace.”

Celine Dion is headed to The Voice she will be Gwen Stefani’s adviser for season 12 of the NBC singing competition. NBC’s The Voice returns for season 12 on February 27, 2017.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kick off from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, The show will begin airing live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. Lily Tomlin will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which will be presented by her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

Cast in a Motion Picture