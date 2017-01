Oprah is one of many women who were inspired by and wanted to be just like Mary Tyler Moore.

She even shot a show open paying tribute to The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Girlfriend just LOVES herself some MTM.

Well, wait ’till you watch what Oprah calls the most amazing and out-of-body experiences she’s ever had in her life–the moment Mary Tyler Moore surprises her live, on air.

Get the tissues ready, you’re gonna need ’em!