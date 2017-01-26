From The Vault: Mary Tyler Moore Interview

January 26, 2017 6:24 AM By Gary Craig

The world lost an entertainment icon Wednesday when Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80.

“Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her longtime publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement.

CBS will air a special on the extraordinary career of Mary Tyler Moore tonight at 9pm.

Before then, take a step into the Craig & Company vault and listen to this classic interview with the amazing actress from 2001.

Mary Tyler Moore Interview

playpause

You can continue the walk down memory lane with a classic clip that shows MTM surprising Oprah!

