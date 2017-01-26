Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 26, 2017

We say goodbye to Mary Tyler Moore, Bon Jovi name drops the Patriots at Mohegan Sun, and Shia LaBeouf gets out of jail. Get details in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Mary Tyler Moore died in a Connecticut hospital yesterday at the age of 80. Mary– who battled diabetes and underwent brain surgery in 2011– became famous after starring on the The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966… The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977. Sales of her shows on Amazon have skyrocketed. CBS will air a 1 hour tribute called Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around tonight at 9pm.

Our private concert happened last night with Bon Jovi and who was in the crowd??? Ohhhh, Patriots owner Robert Kraft!!! And Jon talked between songs about the Pats.

Shia LaBeouf is out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a guy at his anti-President Trump protest. Shia has his “He Will Not Divide Us” protest camera in New York City and part of the fight was caught on tape… Shia allegedly grabbed the scarf and scratched the face of a man before pushing him to the ground. Shia’s public art-project, which allows people to state that “he will not divide us” into a camera… According to the Associated Press, Shia says it’s not anti-Trump, but instead, “anti-division,” and the goal is to encourage people to “be nice to each other.”

Scarlett Johansson and her French journalist husband, Romain Dauriac, have separated… and it looks like the two split months ago BUT the two show up at an exhibit just hours after the story of their split. She isn’t wearing her ring though.

Madonna is denying reports that she is adopting two more children from Malawi.

Paris Jackson says Michael Jackson was murdered and there were a lot of people who wanted him dead. Paris is on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone mag, and said all signs point to murder, adding, “It was a setup.” She also has harsh words for AEG Live, which was producing Michael’s tour when he died. She says, “AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” adding, “They drain them dry and work them to death.

After eight years together, Jane Fonda and Richard Perry have split. Although the two have parted ways, the record producer says, “it’s not a break up, it’s a shift in the direction of our lives.”

Mel Gibson is officially a father of nine! He and his girlfriend welcomed a boy, Lars Gerard Gibson.

Mama June is coming back to TV!! June Shannon, mother of toddler pageant star Alana (Honey Boo Boo) Thompson, landed a new gig on WEtv three years after TLC decided to cancel their hit series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo following child molestation accusations against Shannon’s boyfriend. She will star in a docuseries chronicling her dramatic body transformation, including several plastic surgeries and intense workouts. The news series, titled Mama June: From Not to Hot, premieres on Feb. 24.