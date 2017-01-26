Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 2:28 PM By Gina J

We say goodbye to Mary Tyler Moore, Bon Jovi name drops the Patriots at Mohegan Sun, and Shia LaBeouf gets out of jail. Get details in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Mary Tyler Moore died in a Connecticut hospital yesterday at the age of 80.  Mary– who battled diabetes and underwent brain surgery in 2011– became famous after starring on the The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966… The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977.  Sales of her shows on Amazon have skyrocketed.  CBS will air a 1 hour tribute called Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around tonight at 9pm.

Photo Credit: Kate Lauren Studios

Photo Credit: Kate Lauren Studios

Our private concert happened last night with Bon Jovi and who was in the crowd???  Ohhhh, Patriots owner Robert Kraft!!!  And Jon talked between songs about the Pats.

(Photo by James Keivom James Keivom/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

(Photo by James Keivom James Keivom/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf is out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a guy at his anti-President Trump protest. Shia has his “He Will Not Divide Us” protest camera in New York City and part of the fight was caught on tape… Shia allegedly grabbed the scarf and scratched the face of a man before pushing him to the ground.  Shia’s public art-project, which allows people to state that “he will not divide us” into a camera… According to the Associated Press, Shia says it’s not anti-Trump, but instead, “anti-division,” and the goal is to encourage people to “be nice to each other.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson and her French journalist husband, Romain Dauriac, have separated… and it looks like the two split months ago BUT the two show up at an exhibit just hours after the story of their split.  She isn’t wearing her ring though.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Madonna is denying reports that she is adopting two more children from Malawi.

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Paris Jackson says Michael Jackson was murdered and there were a lot of people who wanted him dead. Paris is on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone mag, and said all signs point to murder, adding, “It was a setup.”  She also has harsh words for AEG Live, which was producing Michael’s tour when he died. She says, “AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” adding, “They drain them dry and work them to death.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

After eight years together, Jane Fonda and Richard Perry have split. Although the two have parted ways, the record producer says, “it’s not a break up, it’s a shift in the direction of our lives.”

(Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Mel Gibson is officially a father of nine!  He and his girlfriend welcomed a boy, Lars Gerard Gibson.

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Photo by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Mama June is coming back to TV!! June Shannon, mother of toddler pageant star Alana (Honey Boo Boo) Thompson, landed a new gig on WEtv three years after TLC decided to cancel their hit series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo following child molestation accusations against Shannon’s boyfriend.  She will star in a docuseries chronicling her dramatic body transformation, including several plastic surgeries and intense workouts.  The news series, titled Mama June: From Not to Hot, premieres on Feb. 24.

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Before You Can Buy: Train
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live