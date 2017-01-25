Project Closet: Debbie Wright’s Fashion Rules For Everyone

From QVC to TIC, it’s time for some OMG Style Tips with Debbie Wright!

Debbie wants women to just embrace how gorgeous they are! With clothes comes confidence so if you love what you’re wearing, that’s a great place to start feeling good about yourself – it changes your whole attitude.

Embrace Your Shape

If you have long legs, accentuate them with pants that are straight fit. Small bust? Try plunging necklines, statement necklaces, and halter type shirts. Play up your beautiful features!

Be Prepared For The Fitting Room

If your undergarments aren’t on point, you won’t get the proper fit. When you go shopping, do it with intention and make sure you’re ready to try stuff on.

Denim Do

The rule for denim (if they are 5% spandex) is to size down because they stretch!

Open Your Mind

Bring something into the fitting room that’s unexpected. Disregard the common response, “Oh, I can’t pull that off!” and give it a try. The point is you want to feel AWESOME.

A Must-Have Classic

Make sure you always have a white blouse/button down shirt!

Winter Fashion Hack

Never buy a boring coat! It’s the first thing people see!

For more tips for your closet or your business, check out Debbie Wright’s website at projectcloset.com… and LIKE her new Facebook page Debbie Wright for Legacy QVC.