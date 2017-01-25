Project Closet: Debbie Wright’s Fashion Rules For Everyone

January 25, 2017 3:38 PM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Debbie Wright, Project Closet

From QVC to TIC, it’s time for some OMG Style Tips with Debbie Wright!

Debbie wants women to just embrace how gorgeous they are! With clothes comes confidence so if you love what you’re wearing, that’s a great place to start feeling good about yourself – it changes your whole attitude.

Embrace Your Shape
If you have long legs, accentuate them with pants that are straight fit. Small bust?  Try plunging necklines, statement necklaces, and halter type shirts. Play up your beautiful features!

Be Prepared For The Fitting Room
If your undergarments aren’t on point, you won’t get the proper fit. When you go shopping, do it with intention and make sure you’re ready to try stuff on.

Denim Do
The rule for denim (if they are 5% spandex) is to size down because they stretch!

Open Your Mind
Bring something into the fitting room that’s unexpected. Disregard the common response, “Oh, I can’t pull that off!” and give it a try. The point is you want to feel AWESOME.

A Must-Have Classic
Make sure you always have a white blouse/button down shirt!

Winter Fashion Hack
Never buy a boring coat! It’s the first thing people see!

For more tips for your closet or your business, check out Debbie Wright’s website at projectcloset.com… and LIKE her new Facebook page Debbie Wright for Legacy QVC.

 

 

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Win Before You Can Buy: Train
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live