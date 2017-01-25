Nick Fradiani Surprises Bride In ‘Love Is Blind’ Video

A couple’s wedding day became even more special when All Star Christmas artist, Nick Fradiani surprised the bride and groom with a beautiful performance of ‘Love Is Blind’ at their reception.

The song–off Nick’s debut album Hurricane–is one he says he wrote specifically with weddings in mind.

“When I first sat down and wrote “Love Is Blind” with two other great writers, I said “let’s write a love song that people will play at weddings,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nick’s surprise performance will make any hopeless romantic tear up as clips of the couple’s first dance created the official music video to his amorous tune.

Watch below:

-Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

