Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: January 24th 2017

January 24, 2017 11:00 AM By Damon Scott

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Hera

hera Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: January 24th 2017

Hera is truly one-of-a-kind! This 5-year-old Shepherd mix came to us from animal control and though it has taken her a long time to come out of her shell, she has blossomed into a fantastic dog. Hera will need a super special family to welcome her into their home and we know her perfect match is out there somewhere! She does take time to warm up to new people and can be fearful and uncomfortable in new situations, but once she knows you, she is absolutely the sweetest girl in the entire world!  Beautiful Hera loves to run around in the play yard, but isn’t big on taking walks, so she would benefit from a fenced-in yard to get her zoomies out! She is athletic and can be active, but prefers lounging around and is truly the definition of a couch potato. She loves chicken and gets along with some, but not all dogs, so would likely do best as the only pup in her forever home.  For more information about this special girl, call Our Companions at 860-242-9999 x302 or email annmarie@ourcompanions.org.

Lumi

lumi Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: January 24th 2017

Three legs? No Problem! Lumi is an active, playful and irresistibly cute kitten with 3 legs. He sustained an injury that led to his hind leg needing amputated but is healing well and gets around with no problem. He is looking for his forever home where he can have a friend or 2 to play with, cuddle with his human friends, take long cat naps and be pampered like a king. If you think he might be a nice match, contact us for more information. Applications are required. For more information, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

