Women’s March: Hear Us ROAR!

The second we heard about the Women’s March on Washington, my best friend Nikki and I booked our tickets to join the event.
We flew down to DC from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and to no one’s surprise, the gate was filled with other like-minded women.
You saw lots of mothers and daughters, grandmothers and sisters and it wasn’t JUST women. There were plenty of men there, including my 14 year old son, Xander.
The Metro was PACKED to the gills.
Everyone got into the spirit of the day, even the Metro Station Manager who encouraged marchers through his bullhorn.
It was overwhelming walking in the footsteps of others who’ve marched the same path in years gone by.
There were Trump supporters there and they were welcomed with open arms. No one complained. No one got hurt. There were no arrests.
The signs, oh the signs were fantastic!
Not to mention incredible speakers and performers.
The whole day was surreal.
There were so many people, both women and men that the event was cancelled due to too many participants.
Would we do it again? Absolutely!