Women’s March: Hear Us ROAR!

January 23, 2017 7:10 AM By Christine Lee

The second we heard about the Women’s March on Washington, my best friend Nikki and I booked our tickets to join the event.

Ready to march!

We flew down to DC from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and to no one’s surprise, the gate was filled with other like-minded women.

You saw lots of mothers and daughters, grandmothers and sisters and it wasn’t JUST women. There were plenty of men there, including my 14 year old son, Xander.

My travel buddy! My son is such a great flier…no wonder he wants to go to the USAF Academy.

The Metro was PACKED to the gills.

Washington Metro

Everyone got into the spirit of the day, even the Metro Station Manager who encouraged marchers through his bullhorn.

#womensmarchonwashington

It was overwhelming walking in the footsteps of others who’ve marched the same path in years gone by.

#womensmarchonwashington

There were Trump supporters there and they were welcomed with open arms. No one complained. No one got hurt. There were no arrests.

We may have different beliefs but that doesn't mean we can't be civilized!!

The signs, oh the signs were fantastic!

#womensmarchonwashington

#womensmarchonwashington

#womensmarchonwashington

#womensmarchonwashington

#NotMyFirstMarch!!

Not to mention incredible speakers and performers.

#womensmarchonwashington #angeladavis

@aliciakeys

The whole day was surreal.

Nothing like firemen 🚒 coming through a crowd of a million women!!

There were so many people, both women and men that the event was cancelled due to too many participants.

#womensmarchonwashington

Would we do it again? Absolutely!

#womensmarchonwashington

