WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Third Eye Blind

January 23, 2017 4:00 AM By Gina J

Third Eye Blind is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater this July, and we want to send you to see the show.

The Third Eye Blind 20th Anniversary Summer Gods Tour is celebrating 20 years in the blind with Third Eye Blind and Very Special Guest Silversun Pickups.  The tour is making a stop at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on July 2nd.

Tickets go on sale Thursday January 26th through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Gina J… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live