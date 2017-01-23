Win A Big Game Hook Up From Big Y

January 23, 2017 3:30 AM By Damon Scott

Big Y World Class Markets wants to make your Big Game party “Super” easy!  We’re giving you the chance to win a $75 gift card towards a Big Game party spread from the World Class kitchens of Big Y!

Tune in to Damon Scott all this week  for your chance to win a $75 dollar gift card to Big Y, home of the In-Vince-able Sandwich and Pizza, Big Game Party Pack and of course, everything else you need to feast on while you root for your favorite team.

Big Y has everything you need for a proper Big Game party.  Tasty Chicken Wings , delicious boneless Super Chicken Tenders, freshly made grinders, Shrimp platters, and don’t forget about the Pizza.  Get your favorite or try the In-Vince-Ible loaded with Ham, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, Capicola and Cheese then topped with Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Onions and Basil Pesto.  Think you can handle it?!

Make it “Super” easy and try a Party Power Pack with 40 Chicken Wings (BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki or Plain), Two 30-inch Super Subs (Roast Beef, Ham or Turkey), and One Party-Size Pizza (one topping, 40 pieces.)  Let Big Y do the work for you so you have time to cheer on your team!!

Listen for your chance to call-in this week with Damon Scott.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a $75 dollar gift card to Big Y, home of the In-Vince-able Sandwich and Pizza, Big Game Party Pack and of course, everything else you need to feast on while you root for your favorite team.

