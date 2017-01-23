Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

By Hayden Wright
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are two enduring icons with GRAMMY Awards, raspy timbres and broad pop catalogs. They’ll share a stage this summer on a joint U.S. tour, beginning July 6 in Hollywood, Florida. The two will appear on Watch What Happens Live, the Today Show and Access Hollywood this week to promote the tour, and tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation.
The tour is bound to deliver some interesting collaborations from the pop icons who haven’t stopped challenging themselves.
Here’s a full list of dates:
July 6 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino*
July 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*
July 9 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*
July 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 14 – Bangor, Maine@ Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
July 15 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 18 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
July 19 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 22 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 29 – Rochester, N.Y. @ CMAC PAC*
Aug. 1 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater
Aug. 4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 5 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Dallas, Texas @ Verizon Theater
Aug.12 – Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
