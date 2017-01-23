Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 23, 2017

It’s the invasion of the Kimojis! Plus, Ginger Spice welcomes a second child, and the 2017 Razzie noms are here. Read about them in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Kim Kardashian is taking her Kimoji designs and printing them on everything from pillows to sweatshirts to cell phone cases, makeup bags, stickers, jewelry, and a ton of other items that fans can purchase in pop up stores all over the world, and online. You’ll be able to get the Kimoji butt air freshener $8 or maybe you’d like the Kimoji butt portable charger $40.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) welcomed her second child over the weekend. She and her husband named a baby boy and they named him… Montague George Hector Horner. She has a 10-year-old daughter named Bluebell Madonna.

The 2017 Razzies Nominations have been announced and Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice lead. Ben Stiller’s Zoolander 2 received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig. The awards will be held on Feb. 25, which is the day before the Academy Awards. Here are a few categories….

Worst Picture:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor:

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Actress:

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Donald Trump’s Inauguration cake baker just fessed up to copying a design made just a few years ago for Barack Obama’s swearing-in… the original cake was created by Duff Goldman and the company that made this year’s cake admits they were asked to copy it.

Kristen Stewart was just announced as the next host of Saturday Night Live on February 4. The musical guest is set to be Alessia Cara. And Alec Baldwin is set to host and he’ll set a new record for most times as host! He is the record holder after hosting the show 16 times so far, but he’ll beat his own record when he hosts for the 17th time. Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest on the upcoming episode, set to air February 11.

Luke Bryan is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the upcoming 2017 Super Bowl on February 5th. “I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’” Luke told People about being asked. “Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

Weekend box office: