Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 23, 2017

It’s the invasion of the Kimojis! Plus, Ginger Spice welcomes a second child, and the 2017 Razzie noms are here. Read about them in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Kim Kardashian is taking her Kimoji designs and printing them on everything from pillows to sweatshirts to cell phone cases, makeup bags, stickers, jewelry, and a ton of other items that fans can purchase in pop up stores all over the world, and online.  You’ll be able to get the Kimoji butt air freshener $8 or maybe you’d like the Kimoji butt portable charger $40.

(Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) welcomed her second child over the weekend. She and her husband named a baby boy and they named him… Montague George Hector Horner.  She has a 10-year-old daughter named Bluebell Madonna.

(Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The 2017 Razzies Nominations have been announced and Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice lead.  Ben Stiller’s Zoolander 2  received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig.  The awards will be held on Feb. 25, which is the day before the Academy Awards.  Here are a few categories….

Worst Picture:

  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Gods of Egypt
  • Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor:

  • Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
  • Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
  • Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Actress:

  • Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
  • Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
  • Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
  • Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
  • Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
(Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s Inauguration cake baker just fessed up to copying a design made just a few years ago for Barack Obama’s swearing-in… the original cake was created by Duff Goldman and the company that made this year’s cake admits they were asked to copy it.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

Kristen Stewart was just announced as the next host of Saturday Night Live on February 4. The musical guest is set to be Alessia Cara.  And Alec Baldwin is set to host and he’ll set a new record for most times as host!  He is the record holder after hosting the show 16 times so far, but he’ll beat his own record when he hosts for the 17th time.  Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest on the upcoming episode, set to air February 11.

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the upcoming 2017 Super Bowl on February 5th.  “I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’” Luke told People about being asked. “Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Weekend box office:

  1. Split $40.1 million
  2. xXx: the Return of Xander Cage $20 million
  3. Hidden Figures $16.2 million
