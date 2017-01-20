Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 20, 2017

Trump’s Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration went down last night, and we’ve got details. Plus, is Britney Spears being cheated on? Discover the evidence in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert was last night with performances from country star Toby Keith, rockers 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums, classical crossover act The Piano Guys and soul signer Sam Moore plus several military bands and acts. Actor Jon Voight made a and there was a firework show with the Trump family at the top of the stairs…

Immediately after Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration event in Washington D.C., thousands of New Yorkers organized outside of Trump International Hotel & Tower near Columbus Circle to protest the businessman’s upcoming presidency. Celebs including Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Reverend Al Sharpton, Robert De Niro, Sally Field, Rosie Perez, Marisa Tomei, Julianne Moore, Cynthia Nixon, and Shailene Woodley gave speeches to denounce Trump’s views on immigration, global warming, and his racist and sexist rhetoric.

Miquel Ferrer, who co-starred in dozens of huge TV shows, died Thursday of cancer at the age of 61. Miguel was best known for co-starring on Crossing Jordan for six years with Jill Hennessy and playing FBI agent Albert Rosenfield on Twin Peaks. More recently he’s starred in NCIS: Los Angeles… his cousin is George Clooney.

Cuba Gooding Jr. filed for divorce from wife Sara Gooding after 23 years of marriage… they’ve been separated since 2014.

Britney Spears is being cheated on? She’s been recently seen with Slumber Party costar Sam Asghari but Bad Girls Club alum Morgan Osman shared a snap of her and Sam kissing to Instagram, only to delete it after getting blasted in the comments! The reality TV starlet spoke to The Dirty about her relationship with Brit’s rumored boyfriend: “I don’t know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person. I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney he is using you.”

Adele will be performing at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, the Recording Academy announced on Friday. Adele will be performing a song from her latest album, 25.

Malia Obama has landed an internship with famed producer Harvey Weinstein. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 18-year-old is expected to begin working in the New York City office of The Weinstein Co. in February, after the First Family ends its vacation in Palm Springs.

Amid controversy, Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures have canceled the premiere and press junket for A Dog’s Purpose after TMZ published a video showing alleged animal abuse when a particular scene was shot in Winnipeg, Canada, over a year ago. Universal Pictures confirmed the cancellations in a statement to E! News Thursday. “Because Amblin’s review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket,” the statement began. “Amblin and Universal do not want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between animals and humans.”

Lookin’ good, Toby! The popular character recently woke up from a coma on This Is Us, but the actor who plays him, Chris Sullivan, might appear to regular viewers of the NBC drama as though he’s been very active for the past few months. Fans who have noticed a slimmed-down Sullivan on red carpets during this awards season may have wondered if his physique is part of an upcoming story line, and Us Weekly has the scoop! Costar Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) revealed to Us at a press event that the actor, 36, actually wears a fat suit while filming his scenes. So while it’s still possible that weight loss is in the future for Toby, Sullivan hasn’t had to make any major lifestyle changes lately.