Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 19, 2017

Go inside the People’s Choice Awards and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The People’s Choice Awards were last night… Johnny Depp showed up to receive an award and thanked his fans for their support. Here’s a list of the winners:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Finding Dory – WINNER

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – WINNER

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory – WINNER

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart – WINNER

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Melissa McCarthy – WINNER

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Hanks – WINNER

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Blake Lively – WINNER

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

Finding Dory – WINNER

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

Johnny Depp – WINNER

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory – WINNER

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Sofia Vergara – WINNER

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Priyanka Chopra – WINNER

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

Baby Daddy – WINNER

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez – WINNER

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

Fuller House – WINNER

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson – WINNER

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Sarah Jessica Parker – WINNER

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – WINNER

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

The View – WINNER

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Matt LeBlanc – WINNER

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Kristen Bell – WINNER

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Timberlake – WINNER

FAVORITE GROUP

Fifth Harmony – WINNER

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Blake Shelton – WINNER

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

G-Eazy – WINNER

FAVORITE ALBUM

If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton – WINNER

FAVORITE SONG

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake – WINNER

FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief – WINNER

Here are the best and worst dressed at People’s Choice Awards.

If you’re a fan of the show This Is Us you’ll be happy to know that the show has been picked up for two more seasons.

Donald Trump’s inauguration will now have Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance” added to Friday night’s Liberty Ball lineup. Someone who won’t be performing… Kanye West… they said it’s not the venue and that he’s not “Traditionally American” enough for the Trump Inauguration.

Rap mogul Kanye West has his own college course. Washington University students can now sign up for “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics.”

The former business manager for Alanis Morissette admitted embezzling more than $6.5 million from the singer and other celebrities and agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday. Schwartz admitted stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. He used the money personally and falsely listed the cash withdrawals as “sundry/personal expenses” to cover up the crime.

Train is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday June 13th as a stop on their 2017 tour. O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield have been tapped as opening acts. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am.

Leah Remini’s docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath had a former Scientology exec Debbie Cook on this week’s episode and the woman claimed she had to commit acts like LICKING THE BATHROOM floor while serving time in “the hole” after she allegedly violated a non-disclosure agreement.

Jennifer Lopez was at the People’s Choice Awards last night and she revealed that she has recorded a song with Drake. And she teamed up with famed Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti to drop her own line of luxurious and stunning shoes — named Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez — starting January 23… shoes like a wedge sneaker with crystals ( $1,395) to a strappy lace-up heel with a crystal buckle (above, $895) and lace-up booties doused in hundreds of crystals ($2,995).