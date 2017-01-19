Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 19, 2017

Go inside the People’s Choice Awards and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!
The People’s Choice Awards were last night… Johnny Depp showed up to receive an award and thanked his fans for their support. Here’s a list of the winners:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Finding Dory – WINNER
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – WINNER
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory – WINNER
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart – WINNER
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Melissa McCarthy – WINNER
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Tom Hanks – WINNER
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Blake Lively – WINNER
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
Finding Dory – WINNER
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
Johnny Depp – WINNER
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
The Big Bang Theory – WINNER
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Sofia Vergara – WINNER
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Priyanka Chopra – WINNER
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
Baby Daddy – WINNER
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez – WINNER
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
Fuller House – WINNER
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson – WINNER
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Sarah Jessica Parker – WINNER
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres – WINNER
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
The View – WINNER
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Matt LeBlanc – WINNER
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Kristen Bell – WINNER
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Timberlake – WINNER
FAVORITE GROUP
Fifth Harmony – WINNER
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Blake Shelton – WINNER
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
G-Eazy – WINNER
FAVORITE ALBUM
If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton – WINNER
FAVORITE SONG
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake – WINNER
FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief – WINNER
Here are the best and worst dressed at People’s Choice Awards.
If you’re a fan of the show This Is Us you’ll be happy to know that the show has been picked up for two more seasons.
Donald Trump’s inauguration will now have Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance” added to Friday night’s Liberty Ball lineup. Someone who won’t be performing… Kanye West… they said it’s not the venue and that he’s not “Traditionally American” enough for the Trump Inauguration.
Rap mogul Kanye West has his own college course. Washington University students can now sign up for “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics.”
The former business manager for Alanis Morissette admitted embezzling more than $6.5 million from the singer and other celebrities and agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday. Schwartz admitted stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. He used the money personally and falsely listed the cash withdrawals as “sundry/personal expenses” to cover up the crime.
Train is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday June 13th as a stop on their 2017 tour. O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield have been tapped as opening acts. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am.
Leah Remini’s docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath had a former Scientology exec Debbie Cook on this week’s episode and the woman claimed she had to commit acts like LICKING THE BATHROOM floor while serving time in “the hole” after she allegedly violated a non-disclosure agreement.
Jennifer Lopez was at the People’s Choice Awards last night and she revealed that she has recorded a song with Drake. And she teamed up with famed Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti to drop her own line of luxurious and stunning shoes — named Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez — starting January 23… shoes like a wedge sneaker with crystals ( $1,395) to a strappy lace-up heel with a crystal buckle (above, $895) and lace-up booties doused in hundreds of crystals ($2,995).