Sam Hatch: ‘The Girl On The Train’ and More!

The Girl on the Train

Based on the best-selling book – she’s dealing with divorce and she’s on the train; she sees a family who lives near her old house, and she builds up a whole fantasy of their lives.

Ouija 2: Origin of Evil

Sequel to 2014 film. Takes place in ’60s Los Angeles – it’s about a scam artist who buys Ouija to help with their seance, but everyone gets possessed.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Zack Galifianakis and Isla Fisher are trying to figure out what’s up with their super cool new, spy neighbors.

Zero Days

It’s about a piece of computer malware that went rogue!

The Whole Truth

Keanu Reeves and Renee Zellweger – he’s a lawyer trying to help a widowed friend whose son is charged with murdering the kid’s father.

Train to Busan

Biggest Korean film of all time! It’s about a zombie infection and there’s a bullet train cruising to Busan that’s supposedly a safe house.

Long Way North

It’s a French animation company – it’s really gorgeous stuff.

Bubba the Redneck Werewolf

About a guy who has to turn into a werewolf to save the day. There’s malicious bikers, cryptic hobos, gaseous gypsies, and a zombie horde.

