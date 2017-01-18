Sam Hatch: ‘The Girl On The Train’ and More!

January 18, 2017 3:54 PM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Sam Hatch

It’s the movie freak and the movie geek– Find out what to buy, what to rent and what to AVOID AT ALL COSTS as Damon talks to local movie reviewer extraordinaire, Sam Hatch from Culture Dogs about this week’s new DVD, Blu Ray, and On Demand releases!

Thrillers, zombies, and weird sci-fi… here’s a rundown of new releases this week!

The Girl on the Train
Based on the best-selling book – she’s dealing with divorce and she’s on the train; she sees a family who lives near her old house, and she builds up a whole fantasy of their lives.

Ouija 2: Origin of Evil
Sequel to 2014 film. Takes place in ’60s Los Angeles – it’s about a scam artist who buys Ouija to help with their seance, but everyone gets possessed.

Keeping Up with the Joneses
Zack Galifianakis and Isla Fisher are trying to figure out what’s up with their super cool new, spy neighbors.

Zero Days
It’s about a piece of computer malware that went rogue!

The Whole Truth
Keanu Reeves and Renee Zellweger – he’s a lawyer trying to help a widowed friend whose son is charged with murdering the kid’s father.

Train to Busan 
Biggest Korean film of all time! It’s about a zombie infection and there’s a bullet train cruising to Busan that’s supposedly a safe house.

Long Way North
It’s a French animation company – it’s really gorgeous stuff.

Bubba the Redneck Werewolf 
About a guy who has to turn into a werewolf to save the day. There’s malicious bikers, cryptic hobos, gaseous gypsies, and a zombie horde.

For more from Sam Hatch, check out CultureDogs.org and watch his YouTube channel HERE!

