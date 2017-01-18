Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 18, 2017

YES– Will & Grace is making a comeback! Plus, more trouble for Trump’s Inauguration concert, GRAMMY details, and will art imitate life for Kim Kardashian> Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry!

It’s official… NBC has ordered a 10-episode limited revival of Will & Grace. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will return to the show.

Donald Trump shut down negotiations to get a huge rock band at one of his Inaugural balls… the band wanted $1 million and he asked them to lower their price. They said no so he cancelled them because he wants to keep expenses in the low millions because whatever is left over is going to charity. The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball will now feature soul legend Sam Moore, as well as Gospel and GRAMMY nominee Travis Greene. Tony Orlando confirmed that he will perform, so will Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood.

George H.W. Bush was admitted to intensive care unit with pneumonia and his wife, Barbara, was also admitted…. she is experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Kim Kardashian filmed a scene involving a jewelry heist in the upcoming star-studded movie Ocean’s Eight. The Met Gala scene involves the theft of a high-end necklace in a museum bathroom… she’s in the movie but is she the victim in the movie?

The 2017 GRAMMY Awards are coming up on February 12th and so far John Legend, Metallica and a duet between Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood have been announced. The 2017 GRAMMYs, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air on CBS Feb. 12.

Reports are that Jack Nicholson will retire from Hollywood after more than 60 years and 12 Oscar nomination… Jack is 79.

Jessica Biel is making her return to television. She will star in and executive produce in The Sinner, a drama series for the USA network, according to Variety.

Awards season continues with the People’s Choice Awards tonight on CBS. Joel McHale hosts the show and there will be performances by Fifth Harmony and Blake Shelton. Tyler Perry will be awarded with the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian. Rumor is that JLo and Drake make their relationship public tonight.