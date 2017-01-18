Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 18, 2017

January 18, 2017 3:53 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

YES– Will & Grace is making a comeback! Plus, more trouble for Trump’s Inauguration concert, GRAMMY details, and will art imitate life for Kim Kardashian> Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry!

It’s official… NBC has ordered a 10-episode limited revival of Will & Grace. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will return to the show.

(Photo credit: DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump shut down negotiations to get a huge rock band at one of his Inaugural balls… the band wanted $1 million and he asked them to lower their price.  They said no so he cancelled them because he wants to keep expenses in the low millions because whatever is left over is going to charity.  The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball will now feature soul legend Sam Moore, as well as Gospel and GRAMMY nominee Travis Greene.  Tony Orlando confirmed that he will perform, so will Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood.

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

George H.W. Bush was admitted to intensive care unit with pneumonia and his wife, Barbara, was also admitted…. she is experiencing fatigue and coughing.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian filmed a scene involving a jewelry heist in the upcoming star-studded movie Ocean’s Eight.  The Met Gala scene involves the theft of a high-end necklace in a museum bathroom… she’s in the movie but is she the victim in the movie?

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The 2017 GRAMMY Awards are coming up on February 12th and so far John Legend, Metallica and a duet between Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood have been announced. The 2017 GRAMMYs, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air on CBS Feb. 12.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TASCHEN)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TASCHEN)

Reports are that Jack Nicholson will retire from Hollywood after more than 60 years and 12 Oscar nomination… Jack is 79.

(Photo credit: TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Jessica Biel is making her return to television. She will star in and executive produce in The Sinner, a drama series for the USA network, according to Variety.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for the People's Choice Awards)

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for the People’s Choice Awards)

Awards season continues with the People’s Choice Awards tonight on CBS.  Joel McHale hosts the show and there will be performances by Fifth Harmony and Blake Shelton.  Tyler Perry will be awarded with the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian.  Rumor is that JLo and Drake make their relationship public tonight.

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live