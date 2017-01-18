Find Your Companion: Meet & Greet January 21st

January 18, 2017 1:55 PM By Damon Scott

Meet your purrfect companion at the Our Companions Meet and Greet!

Introduce yourself to our adoptable cats and dogs. We can help match you to your perfect pet based on your lifestyle.

Saturday, January 21 10am-Noon at the VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER in Manchester.

If you are considering adopting a new friend, stop by and say hello! Applications will be collected, but pets will not be adopted on the day of the event.

Our Companions Meet and Greet

VALERIE FRIEDMAN PROGRAM CENTER
34C Sanrico Drive
Manchester, CT
860-242-9999 x302
OurCompanions.org

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

C&HFOR25YEARSLOGOS

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live