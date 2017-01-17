Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 17, 2017

Sir Elton and Mariah shared a wedding gig! And Justin Bieber has some harsh allegations for Selena Gomez. Plus, happy birthday Betty White and more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Mariah Carey and Elton John got hired for a wedding gig over the weekend… and they split $4.2 million!!!!!  A Russian billionaire, Valery Kogan, spend the money for his 19 year old granddaughter’s wedding over the weekend in London. Mariah was flown in from the U.S and Sir Elton John kicked things off with a 12 song set.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

Happy Birthday Betty White!!  She turns 95 today and she’s spending it by working on a show.  “I just appreciate the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years.” After more than 75 years working in showbiz, White says, “The fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for—that I still get asked for jobs.”

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for ASCAP)

(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Jennifer Holliday has bailed on her inauguration performance because people threatened to kill her and her family… and it looks like the inauguration committee has booked multiple performers to sing at two inaugural balls, but the committee is not releasing their names for fear they will get intense blowback and back out

(Courtesy Def Jam)

(Courtesy Def Jam)

Justin Bieber thinks that his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, is using the The Weeknd for promotion… the two are working on new music.  He claims she did the same with him, Nick Jonas and Zedd.

(Photo by Bill Olive/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bill Olive/Getty Images)

Jimmy Snuka, the WWE Hall of Famer, died after losing his battle to stomach cancer on Sunday at the age of 73. Snuka was charged with 3rd degree murder in 2015 in connection to the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino. The charges were dismissed just 12 days ago, after the judge determined he had dementia and terminal cancer… and was about to die.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed a third child back on December 20 but the news just came out.  They named their son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

Robyn Thicke (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Robyn Thicke (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Robin Thicke was cleared of child abuse allegations and the court ruled that his ex-wife, Paula Patton, couldn’t limit Robin’s parental visits.  And last Friday Robin showed up with cops but his son refused to leave with him… the couple is in counseling.

(Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

(Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez is getting a reality show!  He will host a CNBC show where he counsels former athletes who have gone broke and it will be produced by Michael Strahan.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

According to NY Post’s Page Six, Lady Gaga, wants to sing on the roof of the Super Bowl so lawyers and technicians are trying to figure out how to make that work.  Although insiders say “her team is worried” about technical and safety issues she wants to do it.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox)

Weekend box office:

  1. Hidden Figures $20.8 million
  2. La La Land $20.5 million
  3. Sing $13.8 million
