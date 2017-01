This Friday January 20th, 96.5 TIC will host a Karaoke party with Charli XCX at the Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum Street in Hartford!

The only way to attend the party is to win your way in, and we’re giving you the chance all this week.

Listen for your chance to call-in on 96.5 TIC all week long. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of invites to our Karaoke Party with Charli XCX!