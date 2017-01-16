WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is coming to the XFinity Theater this July, and we want to send you to see the show.

Zac Brown Band is hitting the road for the Welcome Home 2017 Tour this summer, and they’re making a stop at the XFinity Theater in Hartford on July 6th.

Tickets go on sale Friday January 20th through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Gina J… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Zac Brown Band

Special Guest TBA

Thursday, July 6th 8pm

Xfinity Theatre

61 Savitt Way – Hartford CT

GA Pit Tickets: $81.25*

Reserved Tickets: $81.25*, $65.75*, $55.75*

Lawn $40.75*

Preferred Lawn Tickets Available at checkout

Tickets on sale Friday January 20 at 10am

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply