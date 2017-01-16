WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Zac Brown Band

January 16, 2017 12:00 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is coming to the XFinity Theater this July, and we want to send you to see the show.

Zac Brown Band is hitting the road for the Welcome Home 2017 Tour this summer, and they’re making a stop at the XFinity Theater in Hartford on July 6th.

Tickets go on sale Friday January 20th through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Gina J… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Zac Brown Band

Special Guest TBA

Thursday, July 6th 8pm

Xfinity Theatre

61 Savitt Way – Hartford CT

GA Pit Tickets:  $81.25*

Reserved Tickets:  $81.25*, $65.75*, $55.75*

Lawn  $40.75*

Preferred Lawn Tickets Available at checkout

Tickets on sale Friday January 20 at 10am

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone  800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply

 

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live