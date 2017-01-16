WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Jason Aldean

January 16, 2017 2:00 PM By Damon Scott
Filed Under: Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean with Special Guests Chris Young and Kane Brown is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Damon Scott all this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show… PLUS a $25 gift card to Smashburger!

Smashburger is Connecticut’s new way to burger restaurant, known for its fresh never frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on a hot grill to sear in the juices, creating an upscale quality burger packed with flavor.

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

**Jason Aldean does not have any affiliation with Smashburger.**

More from Damon Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live