Win a GRAMMY® Prize Pack & A Chance For A Trip To The GRAMMY® Awards In L.A.

January 16, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Grammy Awards

Channel 3 Eyewitness News and 96.5 TIC are teaming up to give you the chance to win a trip for two to the GRAMMY Awards!

There’s two ways to qualify for a trip at attend the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

  1. Tune in to Craig and Company on 96.5 TIC all this week. At 7:20am, listen for the cue to call, then dial 860-247-9696.  The ninth caller will win a GRAMMY® Prize Pack.
  2. Visit Channel 3 Eyewitness News on Facebook and enter to win a GRAMMY® Prize Pack.

Each winner will also qualify for the GRAND PRIZE, a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards on February 12, 2017!

Be sure to tune in to Craig and Company every morning, and Enter to Win at facebook.com/WFSB3 for your chance to win a GRAMMY® Prize Pack, and qualify for a trip to LA for the GRAMMYs®!

For official contest rules, Click Here.

More from Craig & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live