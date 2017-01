Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 1-15-17

Three hours of acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here!

9AM

HONEY, I’M GOOD-Andy Grammer

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

RHYTHM OF LOVE-Plain White T’s

WILD HORSES-The Sundays

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

THE WAY-Fastball

KIDS-One Republic

SAY SOMETHING-A Great Big World

HEAD OVER FEET-Alanis Morissette

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

10AM

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

SUDDENLY I SEE-KT Tunstall

HER DIAMONDS-Rob Thomas

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk The Moon

LET IT GO-James Bay

EX’S & OH’S-Elle King

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

THIS TOWN-Niall Horan

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

ADIA-Sarah McLachlan

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

11AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

GIRLS CHASE BOYS-Ingrid Michaelson

FREE FALLIN’-John Mayer

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

POMPEII-Bastille

ANTS MARCHING-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

REALIZE-Colbie Caillat

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

CARRY ON-Fun

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-Gavin DeGraw

RUN TO YOU-Bryan Adams

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!