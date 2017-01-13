Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in ‘American Crime Story’

The performer was actually never up for the part. January 13, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Donatella Versace, Lady GaGa

By Robyn Collins

Tabloids reported in November 2016 that Lady Gaga would be playing Donatella Versace in the upcoming third season of FX’s American Crime Story, which will explore the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Related: Lady Gaga Serenades Tony Bennett on 90th Birthday

The show’s creator Ryan Murphy explains to Variety that Gaga was actually never up for the part. “She’s a friend. But she’s very busy this next year — she’s doing Super Bowl and then she’s doing ‘A Star Is Born’ and I believe that she’s going on tour,” he said.

He added that there was no way Gaga could have made the time to commit to the program.”When you’re going to do a show like Versace, it’s a five-month commitment,” he said. “It’s a very big show, we’re shooting it all over the world. So I just don’t think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future.”

So far, Murphy has had good experiences working with Gaga. The singer won a Golden Globe after starring in his American Horror Story: Hotel. She also had a smaller role in the most recent season of American Horror Story: Roanoke.

The musician has been dabbling in acting, which she says has been her longtime passion. Up next, as Murphy mentioned, she is starring alongside Bradley Cooper in the remake of A Star Is Born.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live