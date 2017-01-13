Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in ‘American Crime Story’

By Robyn Collins

Tabloids reported in November 2016 that Lady Gaga would be playing Donatella Versace in the upcoming third season of FX’s American Crime Story, which will explore the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

The show’s creator Ryan Murphy explains to Variety that Gaga was actually never up for the part. “She’s a friend. But she’s very busy this next year — she’s doing Super Bowl and then she’s doing ‘A Star Is Born’ and I believe that she’s going on tour,” he said.

He added that there was no way Gaga could have made the time to commit to the program.”When you’re going to do a show like Versace, it’s a five-month commitment,” he said. “It’s a very big show, we’re shooting it all over the world. So I just don’t think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future.”

So far, Murphy has had good experiences working with Gaga. The singer won a Golden Globe after starring in his American Horror Story: Hotel. She also had a smaller role in the most recent season of American Horror Story: Roanoke.

The musician has been dabbling in acting, which she says has been her longtime passion. Up next, as Murphy mentioned, she is starring alongside Bradley Cooper in the remake of A Star Is Born.