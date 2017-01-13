Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 13, 2017

Trump finally finds some artists willing to perform his pre-inauguration concert, Ray J moves on, the Jacksons get Urban Myths shelved, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The Trump Inauguration Committee has announced a lineup of performers at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert, which will take place before the inauguration on January 19. The concert will be led by rock band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith, and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday. We already knew about Jackie Evancho. Paul Anka was going to perform but had to back out because he had to take care of his son. Marie Osmond won’t be performing… she took to Twitter to clear up that story. AND R.Kelly Tweeted that he won’t be performing either since that was a rumor… psssss. Jon Voight and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be attending.

Robin Thicke has been accused of physically abusing his six year old son. Robin’s ex-wife, Paula Patton, has filed paperwork that alleges that the couple’s son, Julian, told his teachers that his father “spanked” and “punched” him on numerous occasions and that the school reported his comments to Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on January 3rd. Robin said that on rare occasions he would use light spanking and that he has never exceeded age-appropriate discipline. Robin says she’s doing this because he wouldn’t let her go to his father, Alan Thicke’s, funeral. There was a hearing Thursday morning and the judge denied Paula’s request to limit Robin’s joint custody and also a request for drug testing.

Ed Sheeran decided to take a break from the industry for a year and he says that he “doubled in size”… he says he was forced to drop 50 pounds before he returned! He said it was all the beer he drank so he cut out the beer and started exercising. He also is sticking up for Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. He says when an performer’s earpiece isn’t on: “You can hear the track, but the track happens, it’s like a two-second delay. But if you tried to sing, it would sound dreadful. So she’s stuck in the middle of that, being like ‘I can’t, if I sing it’s going to sound dreadful, and there’s no monitors in front of me.'”

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra was rushed to the hospital after an on-set accident last night. She slipped and fell while performing a stunt… she was treated for a concussion and will return to work after the weekend.

Kim Kardashian took the stage for her makeup artist friend, Mario Dedivanovic’s, Master Class tutorial in Dubai… and it was sold out! Here’s a clip from the last night… seats started at $500!

Ryan Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. He will be roasted by the student group before getting his pudding pot on February 3rd.

Lamar Odom will appear on an episode of The Doctors on Tuesday and he says that he wants to win back his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian… she’s moved onto NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day are doing another reality show about their relationship and it looks like they’ll be engaged by the end of the season.

Ray J is already onto his next show… My Kitchen Rules! aired last night on Fox and Ray J talked about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian. Celebrity chefs Cat Cora and Curtis Stone’s Aussie import premiered on FOX Thursday night — with Brandi Glanville, Lance Bass, Andrew Dice Clay, Naomi Judd and LeAnn Rhimes ex-husband are also in the show.

The Jacksons were upset over Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in Urban Myths so the network has officially pulled Fiennes’ episode from the comedy series: “We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael, and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”