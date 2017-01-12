Lukas Graham Is Coming To The Acoustic Cafe

January 12, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Lukas Graham

Lukas Graham is the next band coming to the 96.5 TIC Acoustic Cafe stage this February!

On Wednesday February 1st, Lukas Graham will perform an acoustic, intimate set for their biggest fans in Hartford, before they performs at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre later that evening.  This is your chance to see the band up close and personal, like never before!

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see Lukas Graham live is to win your way in to the show… and we’re giving you the chance this week! Tune in to 96.5 TIC to join us for this exclusive acoustic concert, and check out Lukas Graham’s hit video “7 Years” below:

The Acoustic Cafe with Lukas Graham is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!

More from Acoustic Cafe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live