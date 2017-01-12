Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 12, 2017

The first Kim Kardashian robbery suspects have officially been charged. Plus, more details on Selena Gomez and The Weeknd and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The first suspects in Kim Kardashian’s robbery case have been officially charged. Four men including a 63-year-old man ID’d only as Yunice A are facing charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association. Kim won’t have to travel to France to testify… the judge conducts interviews outside the courtroom and he may even travel to her.

Selena Gomez posed in a thong right after the news of her and The Weeknd being a couple… some haters are calling her a snake and a traitor while others are calling the couple “Beauty and the Beast.” And right after the photos came out The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, unfollowed Selena on IG. E! News reports, “At first Selena and [The Weeknd] wanted to keep their relationship a secret, but they’ve decided they really don’t care if everyone knows about them… He’s always had a thing for Selena… He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.” Here’s her thong photo…

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth already married? Rumors are that the two secretly wed at their New Year’s Eve party while both families were in town.

Donald Trump has another act for his Inauguration Ball… Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band ?!?!? Oh wait, it’s the cover band called the B-Street Band LOL… Marie Osmond has said she’d perform too if they’d like. Alec Baldwin will be returning to Saturday Night Live to portray Donald Trump following his inauguration.

Yesterday the trailer for Urban Myths was released and we got a first look of Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. The comedy is partly about a somewhat-real, somewhat-fictional road trip that the King of Pop, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing), and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) embarked on after 9/11. Not only were fans pissed by the fact that Fiennes looks nothing like the music superstar, many thought it was inappropriate that a White actor was playing a Black man. And his daughter is offended by it… Take a look…

Drake bought Jennifer Lopez a very expensive gift… a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. worth $100,000!! He gave it to her on New Year’s Eve… and BTW, her show Shades of Blue comes back in March.

Jamie Foxx is getting his own game show called Beat Shazam: “During each episode of Beat Shazam, four teams of two players will go ear-to-ear for a chance to win a cash prize. In each round, Foxx will present a choice of two music categories, ranging from 80s Favorites to Beyoncé Hits. Teams will hear a song and try to identify its correct title before all the other teams. As the rounds progress, quicker pairs will continue building their banks, while players with the lowest score will be eliminated until only one team remains. That team will play man-versus-machine and attempt to Beat Shazam!”

The 50 Shades Darker official soundtrack has songs from John Legend, Sia, Nick Jonas, and Nicki Minaj duet called “Bom Bidi Bom”… plus of course Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”

Steve Harvey is getting heat for comments he made about Asian men during his the Steve Harvey Show. During the show, Harvey showed a book cover from 2002 called ‘How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.’ After he showed the audience, he turned to them and made controversial comments. “Excuse me, do you like Asian men?” Harvey said. “No, thank you… I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time. I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.” The comedian, who is set to host Miss Universe 2016– in the Philippines of all places–continued to laugh at himself throughout the bit as he joked about the datability of Asian men.

FX series American Horror Story, is getting two more seasons in addition to the previously announced seventh installment, the network announced on Thursday.

Soulja Boy’s house was burglarized Tuesday and the robber made off with $10k in cash and $12k in jewelry… his fight is still planned to happen with Chris Brown… his house is wired with surveillance cameras, one of which captured the suspect’s image.

I told you yesterday about Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara being a new couple… so how are the two spending their time together? They’re at the We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs, CA…. the place is known for its juice cleanses and colonics… ewww.