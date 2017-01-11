Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 11, 2017

So many new couple rumors to report! Plus, what celeb will definitely attend Trump’s inauguration? And where was Sasha Obama last night? Find out in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez!?!?!? Sure looks like it, by their date last night outside a restaurant in Santa Monica. The Weeknd used to date model Bella Hadid… and things could be awkward because Bella’s sister, Gigi, is friends with Selena! Check out the photos…

Another new couple alert… Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara… the two star in the upcoming movie Mary Magdalene, and sources say the two fell for each other on set.

Kirsten Dunst is engaged to Jesse Plemons — they played a married couple on Fargo— and now they are rumored to be engaged in real life, sources tell Page Six.

President Barack Obama gave his farewell address last night and Twitter’s concern was where was Sasha??? Malia was there but Sasha was missing… so why wasn’t she there? She had to stay back in DC because she had an exam at school this morning.

Donald Trump will have at least one celebrity at his January 20th Presidential inauguration in DC… Caitlyn Jenner. She believes Trump will be good for women and she has been critical of the GOP’s reluctance to fully embrace and support the LGBT community.

Looks like Kim Kardashian more than likely will NEVER see her $4 million ring that was robber from her… new reports say that diamonds the size of Kim’s are immediately shipped off to Antwerp’s diamond district in Belgium and then quickly disappear. And the Paris limo driver who was arrested and thought to be involved has been released with no criminal charges.

And Kim makes her first scheduled public appearance this Friday in Dubai for the Masterclass with her close friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. General admission tickets start at $499.99!!

Fox announced today that Empire has been renewed for a fourth season. The renewal is for 18 episodes.

Andy Cohen will host and co-executive producer the new version of Love Connection, the relationship game show that ran from 1983-1994 was hosted by Chuck Woolery and there was a brief revival in 1998. Fox’s revival of Love Connection will premiere in the summer of 2017.

Lamar Odom is trying to return to the NBA… as a coach! He is hoping to return to his former Los Angeles Lakers.

George Lucas has selected Los Angeles as the home of his upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will feature Star Wars memorabilia and pieces from his personal collection. The museum will be a $1 billion project and it will be located in Exposition Park in downtown L.A.

Ray J was supposed to be getting paid $1 million to be on Celebrity Big Brother… well, he’s been kicked out of the house! He was having tooth pain and the producers ignored his complaints… Ray J ended up passing out from the pain and brought to the hospital… he wants back in but producers won’t let him in…so now he’s thinking of suing the show for neglect.

We keep hearing about the gender pay gap in Hollywood and now Natalie Portman has revealed how bad it can get… she says that as an Oscar winner she starred in a movie with Ashton Kuther (No Strings Attached) and he made 3 times more that she did!!!

Andrew Garfield stopped by The Late Late Show to help promote his newest flick, Silence, and Stephen Colbert asked about his kiss with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes! Andrew said that he wanted to comfort Ryan for not winning… Andrew and Stephen then kissed on the lips.

Khloe Kardashian’s new show Revenge Body premieres Thursday, January 12 at 9 pm EST on E! The show is already being criticized because the show focuses on losing weight as a revenge towards people and not for a health concern or for themselves.