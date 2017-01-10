Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 10, 2017

January 10, 2017 4:34 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

Who got sent to the chopper on Celebrity Apprentice? Plus, an update on The Bachelor and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Two more people went home on Celebrity Apprentice last night– Former football player Eric Dickerson and Snooki were sent to the chopper, LOL.

(ABC/Rick Rowell)

(ABC/Rick Rowell)

On The Bachelor last night Nick sent home Liz (that’s the one that he had a one night stand with before the show started)… and Corinne struck again… she took her top off and had Nick hold her breasts in a challenge…

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The Bachelor twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, are getting their own spinoff show on ABC’s sister network, Freeform.  The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres Monday, March 20 at 9 pm ET/PT on Freeform.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian might be getting back her $4 million ring that was stolen in the robbery in Paris.  Two of the diamond dealers might know how to get the ring back because they have connections to the Belgium diamond capital where it’s reported that “jewelry can be sold with no questions asked.”  And now there’s a report that one of her limo drivers was allegedly involved.

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

HGTV Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from wife Christina, but they want to continue their show. He’s asking for joint custody of their two kids. But this is interesting… he wants her to pay him spousal support but wants the judge to block any move she makes to collect it from him.

(Mark Davis//Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

(Mark Davis//Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy could be headed to Dubai for their boxing match… they were going to do it in Vegas but there are several rules like a mandatory drug test…if they go to Dubai they expect to make a lot of money with Pay-Per-View.  Although it’s a “charity” fight they’ll still be making money.

(Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The Women’s March On Washington revealed which A-listers have enlisted in participating in their big Donald Trump protest the day after the Inauguration.  Katy Perry, Zendaya, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, and more.

Image Courtesy LionsGate

Image Courtesy LionsGate

The 2017 BAFTA Awards nominations were announced and La La Land leads with 11 nominations!  Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both came in second earning 9 nominations each!

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Debbie Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain… this according to her death certificate.  And her daughter Carrie Fisher died after a massive heart attack but they don’t know the reason for the heart attack so they’re doing a toxicology report.

(Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend… but not as bad as Donald Trump’s was… someone put a question mark next to her name and it cost $1,500 to clean it up!

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

James Arthur Coming To Acoustic Cafe
THE BACHELOR PADcast Is Back!

Listen Live