Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 10, 2017

Who got sent to the chopper on Celebrity Apprentice? Plus, an update on The Bachelor and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Two more people went home on Celebrity Apprentice last night– Former football player Eric Dickerson and Snooki were sent to the chopper, LOL.

On The Bachelor last night Nick sent home Liz (that’s the one that he had a one night stand with before the show started)… and Corinne struck again… she took her top off and had Nick hold her breasts in a challenge…

The Bachelor twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, are getting their own spinoff show on ABC’s sister network, Freeform. The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres Monday, March 20 at 9 pm ET/PT on Freeform.

Kim Kardashian might be getting back her $4 million ring that was stolen in the robbery in Paris. Two of the diamond dealers might know how to get the ring back because they have connections to the Belgium diamond capital where it’s reported that “jewelry can be sold with no questions asked.” And now there’s a report that one of her limo drivers was allegedly involved.

HGTV Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from wife Christina, but they want to continue their show. He’s asking for joint custody of their two kids. But this is interesting… he wants her to pay him spousal support but wants the judge to block any move she makes to collect it from him.

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy could be headed to Dubai for their boxing match… they were going to do it in Vegas but there are several rules like a mandatory drug test…if they go to Dubai they expect to make a lot of money with Pay-Per-View. Although it’s a “charity” fight they’ll still be making money.

The Women’s March On Washington revealed which A-listers have enlisted in participating in their big Donald Trump protest the day after the Inauguration. Katy Perry, Zendaya, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, and more.

The 2017 BAFTA Awards nominations were announced and La La Land leads with 11 nominations! Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both came in second earning 9 nominations each!

Debbie Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain… this according to her death certificate. And her daughter Carrie Fisher died after a massive heart attack but they don’t know the reason for the heart attack so they’re doing a toxicology report.

Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized over the weekend… but not as bad as Donald Trump’s was… someone put a question mark next to her name and it cost $1,500 to clean it up!