Ed Sheeran is Bringing Biggie to ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran will be taking a mix of new songs and old favorites to help James Corden drive to work. That’s right, the English singer-songwriter has confirmed his appearance on an upcoming episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

“I’ve been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one, and I just wasn’t around,” Sheeran said in an interview on UK radio. “But I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing a Carpool Karaoke.”

The bit will, of course, involve Sheeran having to sing some of his own music, and that has him feeling a bit awkward. “I think I’ll just want to put on some Biggie,” Sheeran said. “I want to put on something really awkward and dirty like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty Hoes’ or something like that.” Given how game Corden tends to be about anything fun and musical, we don’t think he’d mind.

In fact, Corden shared the origin of “Carpool Karaoke” recently during his teary-eyed tribute to the late singer George Michael. He and Michael formed the bit for a comedy charity event, and he was able to use that video to help him launch the eventual viral sensation on The Late Late Show.