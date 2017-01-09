WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Green Day

Green Day is coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and we want to send you to see the show.

Green Day is hitting the road for the Revolution Radio North American Tour this summer. Along with special guest Catfish and the Bottlemen, they’re making a stop at the XFinity Theater in Hartford on August 29th.

Grammy® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day today announced the Revolution Radio summer tour, kicking off on August 1st in Auburn, WA and hitting amphitheaters, stadiums, and arenas across the country. UK based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will support all dates. As part of the run, the band will also perform for the first time at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Dates and on-sale information for those shows will be revealed in the coming weeks. See below for a complete list of confirmed dates.

Presale tickets will be available to Idiot Nation members on Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 AM local venue time. For more information on the presale, please visit www.gdidiotnation.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 13th. VIP packages will be available for all dates. Visit www.greenday.com for ticket info.

Green Day’s latest album, Revolution Radio, was released on October 7th by Reprise Records and debuted at No. 1 around the world. The album features the band’s 10th No. 1 song “Bang Bang” and the Top 10 heartfelt anthem “Still Breathing”.

Revolution Radio was praised by Alternative Press: “the most intensely personal Green Day album in years,” Entertainment Weekly: “their most focused album in years,” LA Times: “a barnstormer of a new punk record,” Nylon: “delivers in terms of music, lyrics, and an unstoppable and quintessentially Green Day energy,” Q: “Revolution Radio is Green Day back at their best,” Rolling Stone: “it reflects decades of accrued emotional and musical wisdom,” USA Today: “a bracing return to form,” and many more.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Tickets On sale this Fri January 13 at 10am

Livenation.com

Aug 29 / Xfinity Theatre

Tkts $89.50. $49.50

Lawn $30