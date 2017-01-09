By Amanda Wicks

When Prince unexpectedly passed away in April, he left behind a treasure trove of unreleased music. But that wasn’t the only treasure. In new documents submitted to a Minnesota probate court last week, it turns out Prince had nearly $1 million in gold bars.

Inventory compiled by Bremer Trust, the special administrator handling Prince’s estate in the wake of his death, reveal that Prince had 67 10-ounce gold bars amounting to nearly $840,000, according to The Star-Tribune. Besides gold, Prince’s companies held over $6 million in cash and the musician owned over $25 million in real estate. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. According to the report, there are countless guitars, costumes and more that have yet to be valued.

Who exactly will inherit Prince’s assets remains to be seen. He had no will, and while some have come forward to be considered heirs to his fortune, his siblings have been fighting off claims. In October, Prince’s niece and grandniece submitted evidence, which would have included them as possible heir to his estate, but his siblings asked a Minnesota judge to throw out their claim.