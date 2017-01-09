Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster

By Annie Reuter

Mariah Carey addressed her New Year’s Eve performance disaster in a new audio message on Twitter. In the nearly two-minute clip, the singer explains in her own words what happened during her set on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square,” she explains in her lengthy message.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will,” she said in the recording. “But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.”

Then she blamed the production team for the debacle.

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all,” she further explained.

“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she added. “Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail than I can give here.”

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support, thank you to all my industry friends and thank you to my Lambs, you’re always there for me. I can’t imagine life without you and you’ll always be a part of me. I can’t wait to sing for you again.”