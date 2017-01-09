Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 9, 2017

We’ve got a full recap of the Golden Globes… as well as Donald Trump’s post-show tantrum. Plus, Kim Kardashian’s alleged robbers have been arrested. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

La La Land was the big winner in 7 categories last night at the Golden Globe Awards.

Best Picture, Drama – Moonlight

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – Sabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Celebrities made their feelings about Donald Trump known especially Meryl Streep in her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award.

And you know Trump had to respond… Trump called her, “One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.” His Twitter reply continued … “For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad.”

Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter went down during the show, and Mel Gibson was there with his younger pregnant girlfriend.

Brad Pitt presented an award last night and he got a big round of applause as he took the stage.

Blake Lively’s jewelry was worth $7 million dollars!! Ryan Gosling walked to the stage to accept an award for La La Land and Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed since they lost… Here it is…

Kim Kardashian’s masked robbers have been caught in Paris! 17 men and women have been caught and DNA that they left behind on the gag they used to silence Kim helped police capture them from 5 different cities in France. 2 of the suspects are diamond dealers and 3 women followed Kim around Paris before the robbery. Here’s the photos of the some of the suspects… they look like they’re in their 20’s.

Carrie Fisher was cremated and part of her ashes were buried with her mom, Debbie Reynolds. What about the other ashes? They are in a giant Prozac pill urn!!!! Her brother said that Carried loved the giant Prozac pill so they decided to keep her in it.

There was a big farewell party at the White House on Friday for Barack Obama. The guest list pretty much says it all… David Letterman, Paul McCartney, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Robert De Niro, Stevie Wonder, Charles Barkley, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, George Lucas, Meryl Streep, Samuel Jackson, Magic Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tyler Perry.

Jamie Foxx was assaulted on Saturday when a patron at a popular West Hollywood restaurant (Catch) physically went after him. Jamie and some friends were in the patio area when a guy came up and complained the group was too loud. One witness says the guy mouthed off, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” One of Jamie’s friend’s made a comment and the other guy attacked Jamie… they were all thrown out.

Mike Tyson is saying that he will help Chris Brown in his celebrity boxing fight against Soulja Boy… Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in Soulja Boy’s corner.

Magician David Blaine does a trick where he shoots himself in the mouth and catches the bullet! Things went wrong at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. But his gum shield in his mouth shattered, leaving him with a lacerated throat! He says he plans on the doing the trick again.

Weekend box office: