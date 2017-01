Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 1-8-17

Happy New Year! Acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here!

9 AM

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

HOW’S IT GONNA BE-Third Eye Blind

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

I NEVER TOLD YOU-Colbie Caillat

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

WHAT ABOUT NOW-Daughtry

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

THE REASON-Hoobastank

FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST-Sheryl Crow

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

LOST BOY-Ruth B.

NAME-Goo Goo Dolls

10 AM

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

COOL KIDS-Echosmith

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

CATCH MY BREATH-Kelly Clarkson

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

FOLLOW THROUGH-Gavin DeGraw

MR. JONES-Counting Crows

SEND MY LOVE(TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-Adele

SOMEONE NEW-Hozier

MARVIN GAYE-Charlie Puth

IF YOU’RE GONE-Matchbox 20

11 AM

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

THIS TOWN-Niall Horan

CLOCKS-Coldplay

SOMEDAY-Nickelback

SPACE ODDITY-Natalie Merchant

POMPEII-Bastille

LET IT GO-James Bay

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

LATCH-Sam Smith

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!