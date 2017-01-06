Tickets On The :20s: Attend a Private Performance by Bon Jovi

Starting January 7th, 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to win invites to a private performance with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun!

On January 25th, Bon Jovi is coming to Mohegan Sun for an exclusive private performance. The only way to attend is to win your way in… and 96.5 TIC is giving you the chance to listen and win every day from January 7th until January 24th!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win every hour Monday through Sunday* from 9:20am to 6:20pm.

When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of passes to a private performance with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun on January 25th.

*On Sundays, Tickets on the :20s runs from 12:20pm to 6:20pm.