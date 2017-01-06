Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 6, 2017

The soon-to-be-President had lots to say about Arnold’s Celebrity Apprentice. And Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The ratings came out for the new Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger and they weren’t that great…just ask Donald Trump because he made sure to tweet about it! The show was down 44 percent from the 2015 debut of Trump’s. Trump tweeted: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger responded, tweeting “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work,” as he retweeted Donald’s tweet. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Maybe the ratings will get better knowing that Boy George and Vince Neil almost came to blows on set and had to be pulled apart?

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest this morning. Last night there was a private memorial and Meryl Streep sang Carrie’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again.” Gwyneth Paltrow, Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love, Jamie Lee Curtis, Alex Trebek, Meg Ryan, George Lucas, Emma Roberts, Chad Lowe were at the memorial last night at Carrie and Debbie’s home… the two lived right next to one another.

Ed Sheeran is back with two new songs (“Shape of Your Body” and “Castle on the Hill”) after taking a year off. So what did he do during his time off? Went whitewater rafting, swam with sharks and had his face sliced by a royal??? Ed has a scar on his face and he was questioned in an interview about the rumor that Princess Beatrice (she is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York) sliced his face open with a sword when she tried to knight James Blunt. He had to have stitches, he said that he wasn’t sure he could talk about it. Ed also says that one of his new singles called “Shape of Your Body” was originally being written with Rihanna in mind but then he knew she wouldn’t sing some of the lyrics so he kept it for himself.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez had a dinner date in Malibu Thursday night but was it romantic? There were a bunch of people with them… Check out for yourself…

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never confirmed their relationship but the two rang in the New Year in Miami together. They’ve supposedly been together for three years!

Now that Megyn Kelly is joining NBC some people think that she’s being groomed to eventually take over Savannah Guthrie’s role at the Today show. But a high-level NBC source countered that Guthrie, who is on maternity leave, just signed a five-year deal with Today. “Nobody knows when Megyn starts,” says the insider. “She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause].” According to the source, “nobody knows what she is going to be doing.”

Over a decade after the series finale of Charmed, the CW has confirmed that a reboot for the show is in the works. But this will be set in 1976, unlike the original series, which was set in the present day. The show starred Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell), Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell), Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) and Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews) — but will they be involved in any way is the question? One of the girls tweeted that she wished the show well.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 8 pm ET. La La Land (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) leads with 7 nominations… Best Picture, Drama nominees include Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight.