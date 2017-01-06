Ed Sheeran Debuts New Singles ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on The Hill’

By Radio.com Staff

Ed Sheeran surprised fans today by releasing two new singles; “Shape of You” and “Castle on The Hill.”

“Shape of You” is first official single from Sheeran’s third studio album, titled ÷ (pronounced divide). While “Shape of You” is danceable about sexy song about physical and emotional attraction, “Castle on the Hill” is an upbeat sentimental track about Sheeran youth and his longing to be home and a return to innocence.

The song is the first new music from the English singer/songwriter since 2014’s x (pronounced multiply) which sold over four million copies in the US alone. Both tracks are available via iTunes.

Check out the latest from Sheeran below via Spotify.