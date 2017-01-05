Win Lift Tickets To Okemo Mountain

January 5, 2017 12:01 AM

Winter is here, and it’s the perfect time to hit the slopes!  Tune in to Craig and Company to win a pair of lift tickets Okemo Mountain all this week!

Cold weather got your down?  Get to Okemo Mountain and warm your buns on America’s only enclosed heated ski lift for six plus a hundred twenty trails!  Lift tickets available online now at Okemo.com!

Craig and Company and the 96.5TI-Ski team want to help, by giving you the chance to score lift tickets to Okemo this week!

Listen for your chance to call-in every day this week with Craig and Company.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of lift tickets to Okemo!

 

