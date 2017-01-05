James Arthur Is Coming To The Acoustic Cafe

January 5, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: james arthur

On Tuesday January 10th, James Arthur is coming to town for an Acoustic Café.

James Arthur will perform an acoustic, intimate set for his biggest fans in Hartford, including “Say You Won’t Let Go,” his hit single which is looking to be the wedding song of 2017.  This is your chance to see James up close and personal, like never before!

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see James Arthur live is to win your way in to the show… and we’re giving you the chance this week!  Tune in to 96.5 TIC to join us for this exclusive acoustic concert, and check out James’ hit video “Say You Won’t Let Go” below:

The Acoustic Cafe with James Arthur is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!

