Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 5, 2017

David Spade has a harrowing close call, and he’s not the only celeb caught in a car accident. Plus, the 911 calls for three celebs we’ve lost have been released. These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

David Spade got into a car accident yesterday in CA and he’s lucky to be alive… a car sped up to beat the light and smashed into David… he was taken to the hospital but has since been released… his car looks totaled.

Taye Diggs got a wheel torn off his Mercedes SUV when he ended up in ditch in LA…

Carrie Fisher’s 911 call from the United flight she was on was released and you can hear that the flight was 10 minutes from landing when the call was placed.

And the 911 call placed for Debbie Reynolds after she suffered a stroke was also released. Someone placed the call while her son was trying to take care of her. The private memorial happens tonight.

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s 911 call was also released and this one seems a little disturbing. Her husband Frederic Prinz von Anhalt tells the dispatcher Zsa Zsa had almost no blood pressure and then told the dispatcher to talk to the nurse onsite. The dispatcher asks the woman if she is a registered nurse and she says NO so the operator tries to tell them how to perform CPR! The operator asks if they have a defibrillator and you can tell Frederic has no idea what it is.

Nicki Minaj confirmed that she and Meek Mill have split after 2 years… she tweeted: “To confirm, yes I am single.”

Justin Bieber has given up another pet!! He did it to a hamster, a monkey and a dog… then 6 months ago he got a chow and named him Todd. Well, he doesn’t have time for Todd so one of his dancers adopted the dog BUT are now stuck with an $8,000 bill for a surgery! The dog has severe hip dysplasia and needs a corrective surgery so the dancer is asking for donations… Bieber hasn’t donated… the dancer hasn’t told Justin about it because he didn’t want to bother him.

Disney Channel has cancelled Girl Meets World… it’s the Boy Meets World spin-off and it will end later this month.

Chris Brown was upset with Soulja Boy because Soulja Boy liked a pic of his ex Karrueche Tran… well, this fight has been going on between the two and Soulja Boy even posted photos of Chris’ daughter… so how will the fight be settled? With a charity boxing match between the two in March! And Soulja Boy has Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his corner!

Lamar Odom is leaving rehab after successfully completing 35-days in a program and he’ll be heading home to LA… sources say he’s doing much better.

Will there be a second season of Mariah’s World? It’s up in the air for now but her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, says they have upcoming projects, like more movies for the Hallmark Channel — even a “secret” movie about Mariah’s life… but they don’t know who will play Mariah! And just in case you forgot… remember Mariah’s other “technical issues” in 2014 at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.