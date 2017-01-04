Watch How George Michael Inspired Carpool Karaoke

January 4, 2017 7:19 AM By Christine Lee

George Michael, who died Christmas day of heart failure, was such a pop visionary that he was part of “Carpool Karaoke” before it was even a thing. Years before James Corden took over The Late Late Show in 2015, he did a sketch with Michael for charity Comic Relief in which the two sing Wham! hits inside a car.

In the 2011 sketch, Corden is in character as Smithy from the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey and belts out “I’m Your Man” and “Freedom” with Michael.

Cordon took to Twitter to express his grief after Michael’s death writing, “I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember,” Corden wrote. “He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”

–Source, Slate.com

