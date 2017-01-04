Sam Hatch Movie Picks: Blair Witch & More

It’s the movie freak and the movie geek– Find out what to buy, what to rent and what to AVOID AT ALL COSTS as Damon talks to local movie reviewer extraordinaire, Sam Hatch from Culture Dogs about this week’s new DVD, Blu Ray, and On Demand releases!

2017 is starting off with a slow week of new releases, but there’s some cool DVDs and Blu Rays worth a watch… especially if you’re into the late 90s. Here’s a rundown of new releases!

Blair Witch

The sequel/ reboot of the Blair Witch Project tells the story of the brother of Heather, the main character from that 1999 cult classic movie, who goes back to the scary woods to search for his sister. The new movie treads a lot of familiar ground, but it skips the shaky cam, and it’s pretty intense.

Jerry Maguire

Another 90s throwback for you– Tom Cruise’s Jerry Maguire gets a new 20th Anniversary edition, complete with a new 4k restoration of the film itself, along with a new featurette and more content ready to “Show you the money!”

Amnesia

Jackie Chan presents a remake of one of his older movies, about a bike courier who gets knocked off a bridge by a gang of criminals, and framed for their crimes. If you liked the original, or any of Jackie Chan’s old school action movies, this movie will be up your alley.

Girls Season 5

Just before Lena Dunham’s HBO comedy-drama comes back for its final episodes, Season 5 hits Blu Ray and DVD.

