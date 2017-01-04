Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 4, 2017

Janet Jackson delivers a baby boy… and she’s not the only celeb welcoming a new little one! Plus Mariah fires her creative director and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Janet Jackson, 50, and her husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, welcomed a baby boy and her rep says it was a “stress free healthy delivery.” They named him Eissa (pronounced E-sa) Al Mana. Janet and Wissam married in 2012 and his estimated net worth is $1 BILLION!!! His family owns several companies in the Gulf region ranging from real estate, automotive distribution, engineering and construction, retail, food services and media. The 42-year-old is the executive director of Al Mana’s fashion portfolio, which includes Hermes, Sonia Rykiel and Agent Provocateur.

DWTS dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed a baby boy this morning. They named him Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy.

Mariah Carey has fired her longtime creative director, Anthony Burrell, after her New Year’s Eve train wreck performance! Anthony decided to change the backup singers’ positions for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance without running it by Mimi or her team. He put the singers at the base of the risers so the dancers had more room… but if the singers were onstage then they could have helped her.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are the real deal according to sources and that “they’ve gotten very close fast,” and that she “gets really excited to see him.”

Rumors are that Heather Locklear has checked into a treatment facility once again. She released a statement: “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.” But she didn’t deny or confirm that she’s in rehab.

Carrie Fisher and her mom, Debbie Reynolds, have a documentary called Bright Lights about their bond… professionally and personally coming out on HBO. It was shot during 2014 and 2015. It comes out January 7th. The family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is planning a public memorial and they’ve reached out to Meryl Streep to give a eulogy, no date has been released. And there will be a private service Thursday and burial on Friday for both Carrie and Debbie. TMZ reports that a portion of Carrie’s ashes will be placed in a coffin and buried alongside Debbie’s coffin at Forest Lawn in Burbank.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt are back and they’ll return to the Celebrity Big Brother UK house for $700k to compete this season… this is the same show that’s paying Ray J $1 million to appear on the show.

Kylie Jenner makes another mistake… some of her lip kits had problems and now her 2017 calendar has a bit of an issue. They screwed up her birthday! The calendar lists her bday as August 20 but it’s actually the 10th! It got her dog’s bday right though lol. They’re not sure if it’s on all the calendars or just some… I actually bought one for a friend’s birthday so I’ll have to check it out. Not like it’s going to stop her from making money… she’s the richest next to Kim Kardashian of all the sisters.